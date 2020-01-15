DanceWorks Presents EDEN PLANTED at the Harbourfront Centre Theatre

Reversing the fall of humanity and restoring the Garden of Eden in the technological age - DANCEWORKS presents the World Premiere of ZATA OMM's EDEN PLANTED. This brilliant production is produced and performed by Toronto based dance company ZATA OMM, and led by the award-winning William Yong. Through the lens of technology and dance, this production contemplates the reconstruction of paradise, and the concept of perfection. Premiering at Harbourfront Centre Theatre, February 5 - 8, 2020.



EDEN PLANTED is an expressive exercise embracing futurology and science fantasy, coupled with innovative integrations of dance, and projections. The work envisions augmented creatures who pursue what they deem to be perfection, in their re-engineered world, built from the ashes of our technological age.



"This creation of EDEN PLANTED builds upon the body of earlier works both in concept and in form developing a series of cautionary futurology. Eden Planted will further technological risk-taking and the challenges we like to create for ourselves and fellow artists in producing ever more visionary dance works." - William Yong, Zata Omm



William Yong (Creator, Choreographer, and Set Designer) has been Artistic Director of Zata Omm Dance Projects for the last decade. He has created more than 80 dance and theatre works worldwide that have been presented by World Stage, DanceWorks, Fall For Dance North, Montreal's Tangente, and more. William and his works have received seven Dora Mavor Moore Award nominations, and William is also a three-time finalist for a K.M. Hunter Artist Awards. William won the "I love dance/J'aime la danse" Award for Innovation and the Dora Mavor Moore Award 2019 for 'Outstanding Performance of an Ensemble'.



Performed by Connor Mitton, Sahara Morimoto, Anisa Tejpar, Kaitlin Torrance, Andrew McCormack, and Naishi Wang.



Lighting design by Noah Feaver, composed by Joshua DePerry, visual direction by Lisa Mann, set design by William Yong, text by Stephen Trigg, and video projection design by Afaq Karadia.





