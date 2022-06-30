How do we navigate change, grief and acceptance in times of uncertainty? DanceWorks presents But Then Again, Human Body Expression's documentary film work, featuring choreography by Hanna Kiel, and dancing from eight sensational Canadian artists. But Then Again will premiere online July 28 - 31, 2022, as part of DanceWorks' Moving Online series. Opening night is July 28, 2022 at 7:30pm EST. The screening link for But Then Again will be live until July 31 at 11:59pm EST only.

But Then Again documents the journey of a dance project and its struggle for survival during a historical, trying time. Through constant cancellations and a transition from live performance to film, But Then Again explores transformation through artists' work, and adapting to ongoing change. Featured is an intergenerational cast of dancers: Ryan Lee, Bonnie Kim, Darryl C. Tracy, Susie Burpee, Pulga Muchochoma, Oriah Wiersma, Kendra Epik, and 11-year-old dancer Eva Teece-Soter.

Dora Mavor Moore Award winner and Human Body Expression Artistic Director and Founder, Hanna Kiel (choreographer) is from Seoul, South Korea, and moved to Vancouver in 1996. She has presented her work at 12 Minutes Max, PlanB Singles and solos Festival, Dancing on the Edge Festival and Pulse at the Scotiabank Dance Centre in Vancouver. In 2007, she collaborated with Yoko Ono as a dancer and choreographer at the Centre A. Since moving to Toronto in 2008, Hanna has continued choreographing for: Rosedale Heights School of the Arts, Conteur Dance Academy, George Brown Dance, Ryerson Dances, School of Toronto Dance Theatre, Kenny Pearl's Emerging Artist Intensive, IGNITE, ProArteDanza, Ballet Jörgen, Alias Dance Project, The National Ballet of Canada, Canadian Contemporary Dance Theatre, Toronto Dance Theatre and Decidedly Jazz Danceworks in Calgary. In 2019 she became the first Choreographer in Residence for Canada's Ballet Jörgen.

But Then Again features an original score by Pouya Hamidi (music arrangements, piano, recording, editing, and mixing), and Frances Miller (lyrics and guitar), who is also a singer in the work. Film editing by Kendra Epik, and dramaturgy by playwright, actor and director Suzanne Monique Bennett, and rehearsal directing by dance artist Natasha Poon Woo.

Musicians include Frances Miller (vocals and guitar), Michael Bridge and Matti Pulkki (accordion), Adam Campbell and Yang Chen (percussion), Pouya Hamidi (piano) and Beth Silver (cello).

DETAILS:

WHEN: July 28, 7:30pm - July 31, 11:59pm 2022, EST.

WHERE: Film will be viewed on Vimeo

TICKETING INFORMATION: HERE

TICKET PRICES: $10 & 15