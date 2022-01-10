Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DIGITAL NOW! A FESTIVAL FOR WEARY HEARTS Begins February 10

With playwrights of all ages, from teenagers to more established artists, Digital NOW! a festival for weary hearts features five short theatre pieces.

Jan. 10, 2022  

Inspired by the desire to create opportunities for Canadian playwrights to strengthen their skills for storytelling in a digital space, timeshare performance, with the support of the Canada Council, presents Digital NOW! a festival for weary hearts, a fundraiser for PAL Canada Foundation.

Created by Briana Brown & Janelle Hanna, this free four-day festival runs from February 10 to 13, 2022 at www.afestivalforwearyhearts.com with a suggested donation to PAL Canada, an organization working to alleviate the consequences of poverty, isolation, and housing challenges among elder members of Canada's arts and entertainment community.

With playwrights of all ages, from teenagers to more established artists, Digital NOW! a festival for weary hearts features five short theatre pieces (15 - 30 minutes) performed for a live digital audience. With a focus on curiosity and experimentation each piece explores the state of relationships through the lens of the past two years of the pandemic.

Featuring the time and talent of 25+ artists and artsworkers including: DANIEL KROLIK (Box 4901, Stag and Doe), ROB KEMPSON (AP Capitol Theatre, Port Hope), JANELLE HANNA (Miss Caledonia, Prairie Nurse), LAURA ANNE HARRIS (Pitch Blond, Destiny, USA), BRIANA BROWN (Bad Baby Presents..., The Way Back to Thursday), RACHEL BLAIR (A Man Walks Into A Bar), LIZ DER (Soulpepper Academy), FRANCES KONCAN (theatre whynot ThisGen fellow, Musical Stage Company Noteworthy writer) and alumni from the Paprika Festival and Young People's Theatre Writer's Bloc program.


