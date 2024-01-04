DECIPHERS Comes to the Harbourfront Centre Theatre in February

Performances run February 8–10, 2024 at 7:30pm.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Toronto Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 1 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Toronto Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Feature: Ilana Lucas Picks The Top Toronto Theatre of 2023 Photo 2 Feature: Ilana Lucas Picks The Top Toronto Theatre of 2023
ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD Starring Billy Boyd & Dominic Monaghan Extended at Tor Photo 3 ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD Starring Billy Boyd & Dominic Monaghan Extended at Toronto's CAA Theatre
Video: First Look At Crow Theatre's UNCLE VANYA Coming To CAA Theatre In February 2024 Photo 4 Video: First Look At Crow Theatre's UNCLE VANYA Coming To CAA Theatre In February 2024

DECIPHERS Comes to the Harbourfront Centre Theatre in February

Harbourfront Centre and DanceWorks present the Ontario premiere of the thought-provoking dance/theatre hybrid Deciphers, performed and choreographed by independent dancemakers Naishi Wang and Jean Abreu, on stage February 8–10, 2024 at 7:30pm at Harbourfront Centre Theatre, as part of its 2023/24 international contemporary dance series, Torque. This contemporary duet is an intensely physical cultural exchange between dancers, investigating post-colonial histories, the migrant experience and the transcendent nature of human identity.

“We are delighted to present the debut of two visionary dance artists, Naishi Wang and Jean Abreu, for our 2023/24 season of Torque,” says Nathalie Bonjour, Director, Performing Arts at Harbourfront Centre. “As part of Harbourfront Centre’s Technical Residency program, we had the honour of supporting the development of this timely new work, which demonstrates the extraordinary use of the body as a tool of linguistic expression to fuel cross-cultural understanding and meaningful dialogue in our increasingly complex and globalized world.”

Pairing elements of traditional Chinese and Brazilian dance styles with spoken word, Deciphers explores the complexities of communication across cultural divides, drawing from Wang and Abreu’s unique and lived immigrant experiences. Wang grew up in China and trained in martial arts and Chinese classical and folk dances before emigrating to Toronto in 2004 to study dance at the Dance Arts Institute (formerly School of Toronto Dance Theatre). Abreu was raised in Brazil before moving to London, UK in 1996 to study at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire for Music and Dance. Together, the pair explore their dual cultural experiences and vocal traditions in the folk music of their birth countries.  

In development since 2020, the 60-minute work is the culmination of virtual and in-person exploratory sessions between the collaborators, resulting in a signature dance/theatre hybrid. Pairing fluid movement and energetic rhythm sequences – a nod to their foundational training in folk dance, Chinese classical and Brazilian traditional dances –  the choreography is countered by streams of bilingual spoken word and a minimalist stage design, evoking a raw emotional vulnerability. 

Deciphers includes lighting design by Lucie Bazzo, visual design by Ivy Wang, sound design by Olesia Onykllenko, dramaturgical advice from Guy Cools and outside eye Ginelle Chagnon. 

Following its Ontario premiere, Deciphers will be performed in Montreal at MAI (Montréal, Arts Interculturels) from February 14–17 and in Ottawa at the National Arts Centre from February 22–23. 

Wang and Abreu will participate in a post-show Q&A on February 9.

To purchase tickets and for more information about Deciphers and the complete Torque 2023/24 season, please visit HarbourfrontCentre.com.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
The Capitol Theatre Port Hope Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Concerts, Shows & More Photo
The Capitol Theatre Port Hope Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Concerts, Shows & More

The Capitol Theatre Port Hope announces new 2024 programming, including concerts and shows such as 'Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber' and 'Billboard in Concert 1973.' Visit capitoltheatre.com for more information.

2
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to Appear in Toronto in February Photo
The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to Appear in Toronto in February

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir will make a single Canadian appearance on February 3, 2024 in Toronto, ON.

3
Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Unveils 2024 Lineup Photo
Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Unveils 2024 Lineup

SCOTIABANK CONTACT Photography Festival announces highlights of its 28th edition coming in May 2024. Toronto's annual month-long festival showcases lens-based works by established and emerging artists, exploring various themes and addressing gaps in historical archives.

4
Feature: Ilana Lucas Picks The Top Toronto Theatre of 2023 Photo
Feature: Ilana Lucas Picks The Top Toronto Theatre of 2023

It’s been a strong year for Toronto theatre. I saw 145 shows this year in Toronto and beyond, and am happy to report that theatre is alive and well. I’ve laughed, sobbed, coughed (discreetly into a mask), and cheered my way through our stages in 2023. Here are some local highlights.

More Hot Stories For You

Shakespeare BASH'd to Present Contemporary Take on THE TWO NOBLE KINSMENShakespeare BASH'd to Present Contemporary Take on THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN
DION: A ROCK OPERA Comes to the Coal Mine Theatre Next MonthDION: A ROCK OPERA Comes to the Coal Mine Theatre Next Month
DECIPHERS Comes to the Harbourfront Centre Theatre in FebruaryDECIPHERS Comes to the Harbourfront Centre Theatre in February
The Capitol Theatre Port Hope Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Concerts, Shows & MoreThe Capitol Theatre Port Hope Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Concerts, Shows & More

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Toronto Chicago (Non-Equity)
Ed Mirvish Theatre (12/27-1/09)
Les Miserables in Toronto Les Miserables
Princess of Wales Theatre (3/26-6/01)
Universal Child Care in Toronto Universal Child Care
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/25)
MacBeth: “A Tale Told by an Idiot” in Toronto MacBeth: “A Tale Told by an Idiot”
Red Sandcastle Theatre (2/08-2/18)
THEATRESPORTS PRESENTS: BEER LEAGUE in Toronto THEATRESPORTS PRESENTS: BEER LEAGUE
Comedy Bar (1/05-2/23)
Fireside Munsch Snow Day in Toronto Fireside Munsch Snow Day
Wychwood Theatre (1/13-1/21)
Chaos Menu: Disorder Up! in Toronto Chaos Menu: Disorder Up!
The Second City (12/06-3/02)
Wicked in Toronto Wicked
Princess of Wales Theatre (6/05-7/21)
Eva Noblezada in Toronto Eva Noblezada
The Rose Brampton (2/09-2/09)
An Evening with Tynomi Banks in Toronto An Evening with Tynomi Banks
The Rose Brampton (2/02-2/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You