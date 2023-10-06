DEAD PARENTS SOCIETY: A Dark Sketch Comedy Revue Returns For The 2023 Next Stage Theatre Festival

They say tragedy plus time equals comedy. Dead Parents Society, a dark sketch comedy revue directed by Kirsten Rasmussen, will shine a light at the end of the tunnel at the 2023 Next Stage Theatre Festival at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.

"Six months after my mom died, I opened a blank word document and typed the words,

"How do I make this funny?" Two years later, I'm happy to report that I haven't had to try," said Shohana Sharmin, creator of Dead Parents Society.

Dead Parents Society is a dark sketch comedy revue written by a group of comedians who each lost a parent at a young age. Losing a parent is a brutal experience. But the journey of navigating grief, in a society that teaches us to put sadness away into tiny little drawers, taught them that the aftermath of tragedy can be funny AF. Dead Parents Society is a sketch comedy show about love and loss with equal parts heart and humour

Dead Parents Society is written and performed by Shohana Sharmin (The Second City Toronto), Anne McMaster (Not Oasis), and King Chiu (A Sketch Comedy Extravaganza Eleganza, 2019 Canadian Comedy Award), under the direction of 2019 Canadian Comedy Award winner Kirsten Rasmussen (The Second City Toronto).

Dead Parents Society

2023 Next Stage Theatre Festival, October 18 - 29

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

12 Alexander Street, Toronto

Tickets are $20 at Click Here or via 416.966.1062