Comic Actress Charlene Zacks Stars In BIRDSEED CONFIDENTIAL

See comic actress Charlene Zacks in "Birdseed Confidential" at Toronto Fringe.

This is a new comedic solo show that deals with the subject everyone goes through in life - death. With the help of her friends the birds in the park, Gloria, a middle-aged orphan deals with the death of her father. She tells them about her father's life, being her father's caregiver, her uncle suggesting her father's body be stored in freezer when he died, running away from a bereavement group, a disastrous date with an Oscar the Grouch fan, her loneliness, and a seder with blowup dolls.

Originally stated for the 2020 Toronto Fringe Festival, it got sidelined due to Covid 19. It went into script development for almost two and half years. We had writing sessions, and I did rewrites. It is produced by July 19th Productions my production company. I named the company after the date I became fan of Robin Williams, who has been my idol and influence for years. I always wanted to a one-person show. In the 90's I saw Diane Flacks do her one person shows, I thought if she can do it, so can I. Being in the Fringe is a dream come true for me.

Birdseed Confidential starts me, Charlene Zacks. You probably know me from my T.V. days working with Ed the Sock (Cooking with Charlene) I did many theatre projects and created many of my own projects. Most notable were the films "TTC Take the Car" and "Do Ri Me". It was dramaturged and directed by Ash C Kate - who was in many musicals such as Tommy, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Hello Dolly, Sound of Music, and Fiddler on the Roof. Music was provided by Adrene Shapiro, who shared stages with Ron Sexmith and Mary Margaret O'Hara. Her music video "The Dividing Line" was featured in Nuit Blanche.

Birdseed Confidential is a story about self-isolation and loneliness. Coming out the Covid-19 Pandemic, audiences should be able to relate to this topic.

July 19th Productions

in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents

Birdseed Confidential

Starring - Charlene Zacks

Written by - Charlene Zacks

Directed by - Ash C Kate

Music by - Ardene Shapiro

Runs July 7-17, 2022

Official Launch June 22, 2022

