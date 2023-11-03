Cheap Wine to Present IS IT JUICE? A Comedy & Wine Tasting Special

C﻿heap Wine will present a night of live, scripted sketch comedy! It's also a wine tasting. Performances run for two nights only: Thursday, November 16th & Friday, November 17th at 8pm at

The Assembly Theatre (1479 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6R 1A1).

C﻿heap Wine won the SKETCHIEST SKETCH TROUPE award at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival 2023, receiving the honour of producing this year's SKETCHIEST SKETCH SHOW.

This show will feature Cheap Wine as well as great wine and also special guests!

Cheap Wine is Jack Creaghan, Jesse McQueen & Charlotte Creaghan. They are family. For real, they are in-laws. As in they spend holidays together and two of them have the same parents and two of them have a prenup. Check out their stuff and try to figure out who is what to who, how much is based on real-life events, and if spending this much time together is healthy.

Cheap Wine on Instagram & YouTube