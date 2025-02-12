Cheap Wine to Present CHILDHOOD: A Sketch Comedy Show at The Theatre Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cheap Wine will present the sketch comedy show Childhood at The Theatre Centre in March. Cheap Wine is a family troupe, and that's sweet and wholesome, but it's also kind of weird! Yes, really, they're family. As in they are in-laws. As in they spend holidays together and two of them have the same parents and two of them have a prenup. Check out their stuff and try to figure out who is what to who, how much is based on real-life events, and if spending this much time together is healthy.

"The perfect mix of deadpan and whackadoodle", Cheap Wine is Jack Creaghan, Jesse McQueen & Charlotte Creaghan. They are an award-winning sketch comedy trio and have performed all around Toronto, New York City, and Montréal. They received the Sketchiest Sketch Troupe Award at Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival 2023, which funded their sold-out hit comedy and wine-tasting show IS IT JUICE? Their award-winning films have been screened in festivals around the world.

They draw inspiration from their own real-life insecurities, embarrassments, frustrations and fears. Cause that's the good stuff!

Comments