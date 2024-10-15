Centaur Theatre To Present The Montreal Premiere Of THREE WOMEN OF SWATOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centaur Theatre will present the Montreal premiere of Three Women of Swatow, a darkly comedic play by acclaimed playwright Chloé Hung, running from November 5 to 24, 2024. Directed by Sophie Gee, this gripping production features an outstanding cast, including Shiong-En Chan, Qianna MacGilchrist, and Julie Tamiko Manning. In keeping with its promise to provide excellent theatrical offerings to all Montrealers, Centaur is honoured to produce its first Chinese Canadian play as part of its 56th Season, “Coming Home to Centaur.”



“With Three Women of Swatow, I made it my mission to write three very different Chinese women - women who are so familiar to me, yet who present a Chinese family from a very different lens than we are used to seeing on stage.” -Chloé Hung, Playwright



Three Women of Swatow tells the story of three generations of Chinese-Canadian women who must come together to deal with an unexpected and bloody situation after Mother accidentally kills her husband. As they navigate the aftermath, the play examines the legacy of abuse, the power of family, and even the prevention of the resurrection of a headless chicken. Hung's witty and provocative script brings humour and heart to this unforgettable narrative.



Chloé Hung is a rising star in Canadian theatre, recently awarded the 2023 IAMA Rhimes Unsung Voices Playwriting Commission in Los Angeles, supported by powerhouse American television producer Shonda Rhimes. Three Women of Swatow first premiered to rave reviews at Toronto's Tarragon Theatre in March 2020.



Sophie Gee is a director/theatre maker, graduate of The National Theatre School, and winner of the 2023 John Hirsch Prize for recognizing the artistic merit and potential of emerging theatre directors. Through her company Nervous Hunter, Sophie's works include Bonnes Bonnes (Théâtre Aux Écuries, Conseil des arts de Montréal en tournée), Lévriers (MAI (montréal, arts interculturels), National Arts Centre, CAM en tournée), and The Phaedra Project (No! I! Don't! Want! To! Fall! In! Love! With! You!) (MAI (montréal, arts interculturels)). Her directing work for other companies includes Habibi's Angels: Commission Impossible by Hoda Adra and Kalale Dalton-Lutale (Talisman Theatre), The Tropic of X by Caridad Svich (Imago Theatre), and Duos en morceaux for Théâtre INK. She recently was a directing consultant on Chimerica at Théâtre Duceppe, where she directed the scenes in Mandarin.



Creative Team:

Set Design: Diana Uribe

Costume Design: Jessica Poirier-Chang

Lighting Design: Paul Chambers

Sound Design: Christine Lee

Stage Manager: Elyse Quesnel

Assistant Stage Manager: Ava Bishop

Apprentice Stage Manager: Lia Wright





PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Dates: Tuesday, November 5 to Sunday, November 24, 2024

Times: Tuesdays to Saturdays at 8:00 PM, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM

Opening Night: Friday, November 8 at 8:00 PM

Location: Centaur 1, Centaur Theatre, 453 St. Francois-Xavier, Montreal

Tickets: Prices range from $22 to $68, with subscription rates, group rates, and student/senior discounts available. Tickets can be purchased at www.centaurtheatre.com or by phone at 514-288-3161.

