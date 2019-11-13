Celebrate New Year's With the 25th Anniversary of SALUTE OF VIENNA NEW YEAR'S CONCERT at Roy Thomson Hall

The unique and much-loved concert pairing of Bravissimo! Opera's Greatest Hits and Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert has set the standard for New Year's entertainment in Toronto. Performed annually at Roy Thomson Hall, both concerts enliven, enrapture, and entertain audiences as they greet the New Year.

This season's concert programming marks a major milestone: the 25th Anniversary of Salute of Vienna New Year's Concert at Roy Thomson Hall. The joyful, lighthearted matinee performance on January 1st is the perfect complement to the passion and romance of Bravissimo! on New Year's Eve. Featuring internationally renowned artists performing world-class music, these two Toronto traditions evoke the elegance of a bygone era, inviting audiences to waltz into 2020 in style.

Bravissimo! Opera's Greatest Hits - December 31st, 2019 at 7:00pm

Backed by the colossal power of the Opera Canada Symphony and Chorus, this glamorous evening of sensational music is perfect for both seasoned opera lovers and those who are new to the genre. A truly romantic beginning to New Year's Eve festivities, the concert features the finest arias, choruses, and duets from Il Trovatore, Tosca, Rigoletto, Aida, Carmen, and other beloved operas. With final bows well before 10pm, you'll have plenty of time to raise a glass of champagne at midnight!

Michelangelo Mazza Conductor (Italy)

Karine Babajanyan Soprano (Armenia)

Maria Kataeva Mezzo Soprano (Russia)

Luc Robert Tenor (Canada)

Michele Kálmándy Baritone (Hungary)

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert - January 1st, 2020 at 2:30pm

Led by a witty and charming conductor who is an expert in Viennese music, Salute to Vienna is a glorious re-creation of the world-renown Neujahrskonzert, the concert that has welcomed the New Year for more than 80 years in Vienna and all over the globe. Delighting audiences at Roy Thomson Hall for 25 years, the annual concert celebration brings the music of Johann Strauss to life with European singers, champion ballroom dancers, and ballet. Backed by the Strauss Symphony of Canada, the performance is rich with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful Blue Danube waltz.

Michael Zehetner Conductor (Vienna)

Micaëla Oeste Soprano (Berlin)

Tilmann Unger Tenor (Munich)

Featuring dancers from:

Kiev-Aniko Ballet of Ukraine &

International Champion Ballroom Dancers

Tickets to Bravissmo! Opera's Greatest Hits and Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert available online at: roythomsonhall.com





