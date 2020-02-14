Casting Announced For Victoria Playhouse Petrolia's ON GOLDEN POND

Victoria Playhouse Petrolia (VPP) has announced that Emmy Award winner Michael Learned, and Tony/Emmy Award winner Hal Linden have joined the company of ON GOLDEN POND, running June 2 to 21, 2020. Ms. Learned is best known for her iconic role as Olivia Walton on The Waltons. Ms. Learned is a four-time Emmy Award-winning actress, three for her work as Olivia Walton, and one for her role as Mary Benjamin in her own series Nurse. She is also a three-time Golden Globe nominee. She continues to have a thriving career both on the stage and screen. Ms. Learned appeared at the VPP in Love Letters, co-starring TV husband Ralph Waite (John Walton Sr.) and Driving Miss Daisy.

Unquestionably, Mr. Linden is best known for his starring role in the smash hit TV series Barney Miller. He earned seven Emmy nominations for the show, one for each season. A veteran of Broadway, Mr. Linden has been featured in numerous productions such as Cabaret, The Pajama Game and The Rothschilds, (for which he won the Tony). He previously starred alongside Ms. Learned at the Ethel Barrymore Theater on Broadway in Sisters Rosensweig. His extensive television resumé includes Golden Girls, Law & Order: SVU, The Mindy Project, and many more.

ON GOLDEN POND, by Ernest Miller, won the 1979 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play. Focusing on Ethel (Learned) and Norman (Linden) Thayer, a couple in the twilight years of their marriage, this touching comedy is beloved by theatregoers of all ages. Exploring fraught family dynamics, unexpected relationships and timeless true love, this classic story comes to life on stage under the direction of Co-Artistic Director, David Hogan.

He expressed his excitement saying, "This is a gorgeous love story; a play that later became an Academy Award winning movie; a story that has touched thousands of people all over the world. These two extraordinary actors will beautifully bring the story to life. We are so thrilled to celebrate Michael Learned's return to the VPP and to welcome Hal Linden in his VPP debut. Our audiences will love it, and I encourage anyone who has not been to the VPP yet to join us. You will leave the performance feeling wonderful."

Further casting will be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now at www.thevpp.ca or by calling the box office at 1-800-717-7694. Performances run Tuesday through Sunday with both matinee and evening options available.





