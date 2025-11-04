Cast and Creative Team Set For COMPANY at Talk Is Free Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast and creative team has been revealed for January's highly run of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical Company, directed by Dylan Trowbridge at Talk Is Free Theatre.

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes Company. Company centres around Bobby, a bachelor on his 35th birthday, as he observes his married friends and their relationships.

This Company unfolds inside a single fleeting moment - a 30-second waking dream, a flash of existential reckoning. The entire story takes place within Bobby's mind, as he hovers between solitude and the possibility of love. It's a haunted, dreamlike world, tender and filled with echoes of connection and loss. This is a vision of love as both sorrow and salvation.

Talk Is Free Theatre's Company features a notable ensemble of Canadian stage and screen stars including Aidan deSalaiz in role of Bobby, alongside Noah Beemer, Shane Carty, Sydney Cochrane, Gabi Epstein, Sierra Holder, Jeff Irving, Madelyn Kriese, Richard Lam, Jamie McRoberts, Krystin Pellerin, Kirstyn Russelle, Michael Torontow, and Maggie Walters.

Said director Dylan Trowbridge:

"Sondheim's work excites me because it is complex, cryptic, paradoxical, obsessive, beautiful, and ultimately, in its way, hopeful. It is profoundly challenging, both in form and content, and demands so much of the artists who interpret it. Like so many great works of art, Company is a response to loneliness. It is about summoning the courage to expose ourselves to the pain and joy of love. It is about a universal longing for connection, togetherness, and purpose. It is a call to action to live and love bravely. It is a privilege to tell this story with Talk Is Free Theatre-an ensemble-based, artist-driven, independent theatre company. Talk Is Free is a team. A superb community of artists with huge hearts, robust imaginations and deep creative connections. A company. Together we venture into this project with curiosity and courage, determined to expose new depths to this classic work."

The Company creative team also includes Dean Deffett (Associate Director), Rohan Dhupar (Choreographer), Stephan Ermel (Music Director), Varvara Evchuk (Set and Costume Designer), Jeff Pybus (Lighting Designer), Erik Richards (Sound Designer), Heather Bellingham (Stage Manager), Conner Bustamante (Assistant Stage Manager), Dustyn Wales (Associate Producer), and Co-Production Managers Crystal Lee and Carlos Varela. This production will run from January 15 to February 1, 2026 at The Theatre Centre.