Cast Set For The World Premiere Of CHRISTMASTOWN From The Capitol Theatre Port Hope

The Capitol Theatre Port Hope shared a casting update for the fourth and final mainstage show of their summer season, the world premiere of Christmastown by Briana Brown. Directed by Capitol Artistic Director Rob Kempson, Christmastown stars Christy Bruce, Alison Deon, Deborah Drakeford, Darrel Gamotin, Adrian Shepherd-Gawinski, and Mirabella Sundar Singh.

Kringle, Ontario is in a rut. When the well-meaning town reeve devises a tourism development plan to celebrate Christmas all year round, the town thinks it's a great idea. But two weeks and a heat wave later, they're having second thoughts. Nora, whose convenience store (and gas station) is the centre of cultural activity, is suddenly desperate for a much-needed vacation. Throw in an anxious restaurateur, a sassy teenager, and a wide-eyed new resident, and you've got a recipe for a veritable blizzard of hilarity!

This world premiere Canadian comedy by celebrated writer Briana Brown chronicles the holiday magic of small-town living-all while sweating in Santa suits in August.

"Christmastown is inspired by the small towns in Ontario I've lived in and near," said playwright Briana Brown. "There's a specific kind of community that exists in these places, and I loved exploring that dynamic between families, neighbours, and tourists. And what could be more fun than writing a holiday show set in the midst of a heat wave?"

"Port Hope loves everything about the holidays," said Artistic Director Rob Kempson. "So it only makes sense that our first ever summer season world premiere should celebrate a town where they love Christmas just as much. Sharing Briana's new play marks an important first for the Capitol Theatre and I'm thrilled to share this heartwarming and hilarious production with our audiences."

During the run of Christmastown, the Capitol will also honour its annual holiday traditions and activities, including a donation and food drive in support of Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank and a mini-Festival of Trees.

Christmastown features Sound Design by Jeff Newberry, Set and Costume Design by Anna Treusch, and Lighting Design by Jareth Li. The show's Production Sponsor is Part Time CFO Services.

Christmastown runs from August 16 to September 1 at the Capitol Theatre Port Hope. Opening night is August 17 at 7:30 p.m. Visit capitoltheatre.com for tickets and details.

