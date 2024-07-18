Cast Set For The New Toronto Production Of Disney's THE LION KING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting has been announced for the new Toronto production of Disney's The Lion King.

The cast consists of: Salvatore Antonio as Scar, Zama Magudulela as Rafiki, David Wilson as Mufasa, Will Jeffs as Zazu, Trevor Patt as Pumbaa, Brian Sills as Timon, Camille Eanga- Selenge as Nala, Aphiwe Nyezi as Simba, Jewelle Blackman as Shenzi, Joema Frith as Banzai and Simon Gallant as Ed.

David Mirvish said: “Since it premiered on Broadway in 1997, The Lion King has been an exemplary and magical musical that celebrates creativity and the joy of life like no other musical has done. It's played to a global audience of over 112 million and counting; that's the proof of its power to dazzle and delight and to move people in meaningful and unforgettable ways. Its reach is broad – the show speaks to everyone from the young to the old.

“For many people it is the entryway to professional theatre. It is the show that parents and grandparents first bring children to, as an introduction to the magic of theatre. It is the show couples choose for a first date, and married couples attend to celebrate an anniversary.

“The Lion King is also important because it has inspired many young people to work in the theatre.

“That was true of the original Canadian premiere production of The Lion King in 2000. And it is also true of this new production, almost a quarter century later – which also happens to be the average length of a human generation.

“After an extensive seven-month search across Canada and abroad, we are delighted to be offering the professional debuts of many new actors, and, for already established actors, an opportunity to be part of this truly one-of-a-kind production.”

The cast of 51 actors – 41 from Canada and 10 from South Africa, will begin rehearsals in Toronto on September 9, 2024.

Performances will begin at the Princess of Wales Theatre on November 2, 2024. Media night is November 10, 2024.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

