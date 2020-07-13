Capitol Theatre in Port Hope Suspends Live Performances Until 2021

Capitol Theatre in Port Hope has announced the suspension of live performances until 2021.

"With so many questions still left unanswered, it is with great sadness that we announce a further suspension of live mainstage theatre and concert performances through the 2020 calendar year," a letter on the venue's site reads.

"Every effort is being made to reschedule the affected performances and we remain very optimistic in our plans to announce programming and scheduling for the 2021 season in the coming months. At this time, future dates have not yet been confirmed."

Ticket holders are being asked to consider supporting the theatre's sustainability and await the results of the venue's efforts to re-schedule performances.

The venue is creating alternate ways to stay connected with Capitol Connects. Next up, they are partnering with talented actors and musicians to create innovative ways to invite youth and adults in through educational workshops and classes.

Read the full announcement at capitoltheatre.com/a-brief-intermission.

