Canadian Opera Company's Fine Wine Auction Goes Digital

All proceeds from the annual fundraiser will be going directly to the company’s Ensemble Studio training program for emerging artists.

Mar. 18, 2021  
For the first time ever, the Canadian Opera Company's Fine Wine Auction will take place entirely online, in partnership with Iron Gate Auctions. From April 19 - 23, 2021, wine lovers from across the country will have the opportunity to bid on some of the world's finest vintages, with all proceeds from the annual fundraiser going directly to the company's Ensemble Studio training program for emerging artists. Through adaptations to virtual collaboration and coaching, the COC has continued to provide Canada's top young talent with the mentorship, support, and creative opportunities needed to thrive, during the pandemic and beyond.

"This is one of the Canadian Opera Company's most highly anticipated annual events," says Graham Watchorn, Fine Wine Auction Chair and COC Board Member. "New this year, there are even more ways to support the next generation of homegrown artistry. Thanks to our partners at Andrew Peller Limited, the Cheese Boutique and Perrier-Jouët, a range of champagne, wine, cheese and charcuterie hampers will be available as a gift for additional donations made to the COC Ensemble Studio."

The COC's Fine Wine Auction is widely respected for the quality of wines on offer. This year auction specialist Stephen Ranger, of Ranger Wine, has curated an excellent selection that includes: classed growth Bordeaux and Burgundy, Italian Super Tuscans, great Californian wines, and outstanding wines from Spain, Portugal, and Australia.

"As we move forward with this virtual and newly expanded edition of this much-loved COC fundraiser, we also pause in recognition and remembrance of Ken Lewis, our friend and long-time fine wine appraiser," says COC Deputy General Director Christie Darville. "I've had the wonderful pleasure of working with Ken over many years and know that he will be greatly missed for his expertise, his professionalism, and his passion."

For full details on the COC's Fine Wine Auction, visit coc.ca/Wine.


