Canadian Opera Company to Present Summer Opera Intensive in August

Come hear some of Canada’s newest rising opera artists at the final showcase performance of the COC’s annual Summer Opera Intensive. Every year, the program invites 10 advanced singers and two collaborative pianists to participate in a free one-week program designed to provide a framework for young artists interested in exploring a career in opera.

In addition to daily group classes and professional development sessions, each participant receives private coaching in voice or collaborative piano techniques, acting, lyric diction and performance kinetics. Their 2024 cohort represents emerging artists from across the nation! Register now as seating is limited.

The event will take place on August 17 at 5pm ET.

Admission: This performance is FREE. Registration is available at coc.ca/SummerIntensiveShowcase



