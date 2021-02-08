Canadian Opera Company Presents GENDER & OPERA and MARCH BREAK AT THE COC: EXPLORING NEW OPERA

The Canadian Opera Company expands on its popular Women in Opera event with this interactive discussion exploring how gender constructs affect opera professionals, the art form itself, and beyond. The virtual event takes place on March 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. EST and is moderated by Aria Umezawa, Canadian stage director, consultant, and co-founder of Amplified Opera, the COC's new Disruptor-in-Residence. The panel features Amplified Opera co-founders Teiya Kasahara, Marion Newman, and Asitha Tennekoon; COC Ensemble Studio baritone Jonah Spungin; performer, creator, and transgender advocate Avery Jean Brennan; and actor/singer Jonathan Christopher.

Following the discussion, viewers can participate in a live Q&A with the panelists using the YouTube and Facebook Live chat feature.

Admission: FREE. For full details on this program, visit coc.ca/GenderAndOpera.

Hosted by COC Opera Teaching Artist Makenzie Morgan, March Break at the COC gathers a group of artists and craftspeople to explore what a career in the performing arts can look like. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Fantasma, the company's upcoming original Opera for Young Audiences for youth ages 12-18. Between March 15-19, tune in at 2 p.m. daily for hour-long sessions with Fantasma's creative team, to learn about what it's like to work with a composer, design props and costumes for the stage, and much more!

Admission: FREE. For more information and to receive an alert for when registration opens, visit coc.ca/MarchBreak.