Canadian Opera Company Cancels All In-person Performances Of Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Given a continued surge of Omicron transmission across Ontario, the Canadian Opera Company is cancelling all live-audience performances of Puccini's Madama Butterfly.

The production had been slated to run from February 4 - 25, 2022 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, but will now be made available as a free digital presentation to current 2021/2022 COC subscription holders who are continuing to support Canadian opera through the donation, exchange, or credit of tickets.

"It's clear that cancelling in-person performances is the most responsible course of action at this time," says COC General Director Perryn Leech. "The safety of our audiences, artists, and staff remains our absolute top priority. However, thanks to newly-installed recording and broadcast equipment, our cast and creative teams will still be able to share their hard work and talents with subscribers in a safe, at-home viewing experience."

2021/2022 subscribers are eligible to:

donate their tickets back for a tax receipt

exchange their tickets into one of the COC's upcoming productions of Verdi's La Traviata or Mozart's The Magic Flute

have their COC patron account credited with the value of their tickets, to be used toward 21/22 single tickets or the purchase of a 22/23 season subscription

have their tickets refunded

Patrons with affected Madama Butterfly tickets can contact COC Ticket Services at tickets@coc.ca or by phone at (416) 363-8231.

No further productions (La Traviata, The Magic Flute) have been cancelled - and any tickets held for those shows remain valid.

For more information and the latest updates, please visit coc.ca.