Cahoots Theatre Announces Departure Of General Manager

Cahoots Theatre announces the departure of General Manager, Kat Horzempa, who will be stepping down after two successful seasons, effective September 13th, 2019.



Kat joined Cahoots in 2017 and has played a critical role in solidifying the operational and financial functions of the organization during a period of rapid growth. Kat's leadership has been instrumental in key initiatives such as establishing Cahoots as senior or sole producer on an increased level of programming, increasing company visibility on a national level, and revamping the season marketing campaigns. Kat made the decision to step down from her role to pursue new professional opportunities.



"It's been a privilege to serve as Cahoots' General Manager over the past two years, and to support an incredible community of artists. I have been involved with the company during a time of great growth, and am proud of what I have been able to accomplish in my tenure," said Horzempa. "After much deliberation, I've decided this is the right time for me to step down. The company is in a transition period and my departure will provide Tanisha and the next General Manager an opportunity to shape the company's new chapter together."



Recently announced as Cahoots' Incoming Artistic Director, Tanisha Taitt is grateful for the warm welcome Kat has offered during their time together and wishes her abundant success. "The reception I've gotten from Kat has been so enthusiastic and warm; it's been a delight spending time with her as I prepare to begin my role," said Taitt. "I deeply appreciate that she's now being called to the next chapter of her life, as I am, and I support her completely. I look forward to beginning an invigorating new phase of joint leadership with her successor."



'It has truly been a pleasure to welcome in Tanisha," added Horzempa. "I trust the company's future will be exhilarating with her as Artistic Director."



On behalf of Cahoots' Board of Directors, Board Chair Dale Yim expressed gratitude to Horzempa for her leadership and service to the company. "It takes a lot of heart and a really solid handle on our finances to lead as Cahoots' General Manager. Our mandate is wide, our audience is diverse and our budget is modest. The operational stability that we've enjoyed these past two seasons have been in large part because of Kat's incredible work. While it's tough for us to see Kat go, it certainly makes for an exciting next act of the Cahoots play. I'm excited for our next General Manager, who'll have a really solid foundation to jump from with all the groundwork that Kat has established, and with Tanisha also starting in the Fall they will be able to chart a new course together. We're thankful to Kat for her dedication these past two seasons and we wish her the best on her new endeavours."



Cahoots' Board of Directors and search committee are now accepting applications for Cahoots' next General Manager. Details on the application process are available on Cahoots' website. Please visit cahoots.ca/contact/opportunitiesatcahoots.

Cahoots Theatre is a home for artists from the edge. Celebrating 33 seasons, Cahoots seeks, develops, produces and presents works that refocus the spotlight, empower artists and engage diverse communities. Working with artists of colour, Deaf artists, queer artists, and other marginalized groups, Cahoots focuses on intercultural encounters, intersection of identities, and innovation of form.





