COMIC BOOKS LIVE!!! With A Dramatic Reading Of TALES FROM PHANTOM CITY Returns Saturday August 12  

Heroically returning after a brief hiatus, THE ASSEMBLY THEATRE's live action comic book reading series COMIC BOOKS LIVE!!! Re-launches with a dramatic reading of PATRICK JENKINS latest graphic novel TALES FROM PHANTOM CITY!

Each installment of COMIC BOOKS LIVE!!! plucks a comic book from all eras of graphic fiction history, chosen by series host, Assembly alumni and all-around comic fanboy LUIS FERNANDES (Therac 25, The Assembly Theatre; Tough Jews, Dora Award nomination - Outstanding Ensemble) and gives it a high-energy dramatic reading by some of Toronto's finest live performers! Audiences are encouraged to bring a copy of the graphic novel to the even to read along with the live performance. Copies will also be sold in person at the event courtesy of AT BAY PRESS!

Launched this year at TCAF 2023, TALES FROM PHANTOM CITY is a neo-noir psychedelic journey revolving around a mysterious cat amulet of supernatural power. The original cast from June's TCAF launch returns to dramatize this original Canadian work by illustrator/animator PATRICK JENKINS, who will be on hand to sign books post show!

COMIC BOOKS LIVE!!!

Hosted by Luis Fernandes

Featuring: TALES FROM PHANTOM CITY by PATRICK JENKINS

Saturday August 12 2023 - 8:00pm

The Assembly Theatre, 1479 Queen Street West Toronto

Tickets can be purchased at Click Here

1479 QUEEN STREET WEST