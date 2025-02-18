COME FROM AWAY Will Close in Toronto in May Following Final Extension

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A final extension has been announced for the all-Canadian production of Come From Away. The production will add four more weeks of performances to its current run at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, closing on May 4, 2025. Tickets to the new performances are now available at mirvish.com and at 1-800-461-3333.

It's been a brilliant run for Come From Away in Canada. First seen as a workshop presentation at Sheridan College, performed by students of the Musical Theatre Programme in the winter of 2013, the work was further developed and had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in the summer of 2015. The show played its pre-Broadway engagement at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre in the fall and winter of 2016/17, and was a sold-out success from the very first performance. It opened on Broadway in March 2017 to great acclaim, winning many awards, including a Tony.

It was obvious Canadian audiences hadn't seen enough of Come From Away. A Canadian company was rehearsed and had its first performance in a pre-Toronto engagement at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre on January 4, 2018. The production transferred to Toronto and began performances on February 13, 2018, at the Royal Alex. Selling out for more than two years, the production was suddenly shuttered by the Covid pandemic on March 13, 2020.

But the production was not done. It returned when lockdown restrictions were lifted in December 2021. Alas, it was not to be. Only eight days after it had opened, the show was shut down again by the newest Covid strain.

In July 2024, most of the original company was reassembled and began rehearsals for the show's long-awaited return. Appropriately, performances began at Ottawa's National Arts Centre English Theatre on August 14, where it enjoyed yet another sold-out engagement. It returned to its home at the Royal Alex on September 22, where it has been playing ever since.

David Mirvish said: “Come From Away is a miraculous creation tackling a seemingly un-musical subject to become the most successful Canadian musical of all time. From humble beginnings, it went on to conquer Broadway, London's West End, Europe, Australia, South America and Asia, with many more productions still to come.

“Telling a true story and based on firsthand interviews and research by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away explores and champions community, empathy, kindness and resilience.”

Hannah Mirvish added: “These same qualities have also defined our Canadian production, which has delighted and inspired over a million Toronto theatregoers since 2018.

“These theatregoers take great pride in how their fellow Canadians in Gander welcomed 7,000 strangers into their small community, and pride in the work of the brilliant Canadian artists who created Come From Away.

“Just like them, we couldn't be prouder to have produced and presented Come From Away for all these years. The show will remain a highlight of more than six decades that the Mirvish family has been presenting theatre in Canada, London and New York.

“We'd like to thank David and Irene for their outstanding creation; director Christopher Ashley and his creative team for their creativity and dedication; the show's original Broadway producers, Junkyard Dogs – Randy Adams, Marleen and Kenny Alhadeff, and Sue Frost – for their sterling commitment and support; all the artists, both on and off stage, for their talent and spirit.”

