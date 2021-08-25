Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COC Announces September 2021 Digital Performance IN CONCERT: RUSSELL BRAUN AND TAMARA WILSON WITH THE COC ORCHESTRA

The curtain rises after more than a year and a half at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts with beloved Canadian baritone Russell Braun.

Aug. 25, 2021  

Canadian Opera Company will present another digital performance in September 2021, In Concert: Russell Braun and Tamara Wilson with the COC Orchestra.

The curtain rises after more than a year and a half at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts as beloved Canadian baritone Russell Braun and internationally acclaimed American soprano Tamara Wilson return to the COC for a concert of opera's most thrilling and famous moments.

The two are reunited with COC Music Director Johannes Debus and the COC Orchestra in a lovingly curated program of arias and orchestral pieces from Verdi, Puccini, Wagner, and Bizet, among others.

For full details, including program information and how to watch,, please visit coc.ca/InConcert.


