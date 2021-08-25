COC Announces September 2021 Digital Performance IN CONCERT: RUSSELL BRAUN AND TAMARA WILSON WITH THE COC ORCHESTRA

Canadian Opera Company will present another digital performance in September 2021, In Concert: Russell Braun and Tamara Wilson with the COC Orchestra.

The curtain rises after more than a year and a half at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts as beloved Canadian baritone Russell Braun and internationally acclaimed American soprano Tamara Wilson return to the COC for a concert of opera's most thrilling and famous moments.

The two are reunited with COC Music Director Johannes Debus and the COC Orchestra in a lovingly curated program of arias and orchestral pieces from Verdi, Puccini, Wagner, and Bizet, among others.

For full details, including program information and how to watch,, please visit coc.ca/InConcert.