CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Young People's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This holiday season, Young People’s Theatre (YPT) will present a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Based on the beloved novel, now celebrating its 60th anniversary, this fun-filled Canadian premiere for young audiences is directed by one of Canada’s most celebrated performers, Thom Allison (Stratford Festival’s La Cage aux Folles and Rent; YPT’s Mary Poppins), and features Breton Lalama (Really Happy Someday – Official TIFF Selection) as Charlie Bucket and Michael Therriault (Ebenezer Scrooge in Shaw Festival’s A Christmas Carol) as the iconic Willy Wonka. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be presented on the Ada Slaight Stage from November 12 to December 30, 2024 and is recommended for ages 6 and up.

Featuring all of the famous characters and songs from the 1971 film, a world of pure imagination awaits as Charlie, Grandpa Joe and four-golden ticket winners journey into Willy Wonka’s world famous chocolate factory.

“I knew the original movie with the wonderful Gene Wilder,” says Allison. “But it wasn't until I started to explore the show in depth that I was so moved by what the story offers. In today’s often fractious and isolating world, this sweet, comical, cautionary tale offers us the idea that if we are thinking beyond ourselves, thinking about caring for the people around us and what goodness we can offer our fellow human beings, the world becomes kinder and friendlier.”

This comically sweet musical is by David Greig (book), with an original score and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The production features unforgettable classics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, including “Candy Man”, “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket”, “Oompa Loompa Song” and “Pure Imagination”.

“David Greig has done a really wonderful job of updating this tale for the stage while keeping all the best parts of the book,” says YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. “I love the story and the music — and I am truly looking forward to seeing this glorious and joyful piece come to life.”

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features performances by Breton Lalama (as Charlie Bucket), Michael Therriault (as Willy Wonka), Ruth Acheampong,Nick Boegel, DeAnn deGruijter, Tiffany Deriveau, David Lopez, Caitlyn MacInnis, Jacob MacInnis, Larry Mannell, Zorana Sadiq and David Webb.

Additional credits include Music Director: Jeannie Wyse; Choreographer: Allison Plamondon; Set Designer: Brandon Kleiman; Costume Designer: Ming Wong; Lighting Designer: Jareth Li; Sound Designer: Brian Kenny; Projection Designer: Laura Warren; Dialect Coach: Jane Gooderham; Stage Manager: Barry W. Cook; Assistant Stage Manager: Ferne Hudson; Apprentice Stage Manager: Brianna Unger.

Comments