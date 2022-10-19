Buddy Guy Comes to Massey Hall in March 2023

Massey Hall presents blues legend Buddy Guy and his Damn Right Farewell Tour for his last two shows in Toronto on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31, 2023. Tickets on sale this Friday, October 21 at 10 AM ET.

Guy's Damn Right Farewell tour will see The Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award winner performing hits from throughout his career, in addition to his new #1 album. Amid his core classics you'll hear new fan favorites from the project, including "Gunsmoke Blues" ft. Jason Isbell, the forever timely and spellbinding "We Go Back" with Mavis Staples, and a harmonious collaboration with James Taylor on "Follow the Money."

The follow up to his sixth Billboard #1 album The Blues Is Alive And Well, the Blues Album chart-topper reunited with his Grammy Award winning producer/songwriter and long-time collaborator Tom Hambridge, who rejoins him on tour, to bring audience members even more emotionally-charged music with even more bone-chilling hard earned lyrics and lessons that continue to garner critical recognition and praise.

Massey Hall has been Buddy Guy's Toronto home, having played the legendary Allan Slaight Stage over 15 times. His shows are electric and these last two Toronto shows will be one of celebration as they mark the last time fans will get to see him.

At age 86, Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago's fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city's halcyon days of electric blues. Buddy Guy has received 8 GRAMMY Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts. Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him #23 in its "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time."