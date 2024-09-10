Buddies In Bad Times Theatre Reveal NUIT BLANCHE TORONTO Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ted Witzel, Artistic Director of Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, has announced free programming for the company's first ever Nuit Blanche Toronto activation, as part of the Buddies 46th season, running from 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 to 7 a.m. on Sunday, October 6.

"The queers come out at night - all night long in this case," says witzel. "For Buddies' first time as a Nuit Blanche venue we're hosting a sexy, sparkling night of pulsing underground queer performance. We might live in bad times but the nights are bright and full of longing. We're packing our building with a whole night of experiences that bridge distances between bodies, spaces, and eras, right at the edge of art and sweaty party."

Intersecting and overlapping projects take over the theatre's historic building to echo the makeouts and sweat stains of years of parties and performances. Enjoy a taste of the queer underground in Tallulah's Cabaret with performances created by FakeKnot and DJ Karim Olen Ash, a hot new video installation, Sex is Sex, by Vivek Shraya and Christopher Sherman, and a performance-infused graffiti party in the Buddies basement, hosted by drag/pop duo xLq, and a bevy of collaborators. Leave a love letter to your missed connection in Buddies' glittering bathrooms before you crawl home. You won't sleep a wink (but if you did, this is the party you'd dream of). Learn more at BuddiesinBadTimes.com or at Toronto.ca.

The 18th annual Nuit Blanche Toronto will transform the city, from sunset to sunrise. This year's theme, Bridging Distance, explores the different ways we experience distance and reimagine how we can bridge distance through art. This is the City of Toronto's biggest contemporary art festival, with nearly 150 participating artists.

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre is located at 12 Alexander St., Toronto, ON. Nuit Blanche programming is free.

October 5 is also the closing night of the Buddies season opener Roberto Zucco. Grab a ticket, and exit the theatre right into Nuit Blanche.

Comments