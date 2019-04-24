Brenda Lewis returns to The Jazz Room with her Quintet in The Women in Jazz Series

On Friday May 3rd at 8:30pm, fresh from receiving performing arts honours in her original hometown of Brockville, Ontario, Guelph-based jazz chanteuse Brenda Lewis returns to Waterloo Ontario's premier jazz listening club "The Jazz Room", this time with her quintet in the club's "WOMEN IN JAZZ" Series! She'll be joined by a gifted group of longtime accompanists: Margaret Stowe - guitars; John Zadro - piano; Jeff Bird - upright bass, harmonica, mandolin; Andy MacPherson - drums. Order your TICKETS securely Online @ http://www.kwjazzroom.com/event/brenda-lewis-quintet-sponsored-by-diva-international .

Born in the city of Brockville and raised in the town of Prescott, on April 18th Lewis was inducted into the regional Brockville & Area Music and Performing Arts Hall of Fame at their 2019 Inductees Gala: http://www.iheartradio.ca/104-9-jr-fm/news/six-artists-announced-for-brockville-hof-1.9005181 .

A versatile vocalist spanning jazz, R&B and roots music, the past year or so has seen Brenda Lewis http://www.brendalewis.ca wowing Kitchener-Waterloo audiences in the 2018 UpTown Waterloo Jazz Festival, her "25 Years of Singing" Celebration in Guelph Youth Music Centre (GYMC)'s Jazz Series, and, as one of the guest vocalists in The Breithaupt Brothers Come Home to Kitchener" at The Registry Theatre with New Vibes Jazz Quintet and Penderecki Quartet .



Brenda performs across Ontario, recently featured in The Old Mill's Home Smith Bar, Jazz Bistro, McMichael Gallery, Merrickville's Jazz Fest, 1000 Islands Jazz & Blues Festival, Guelph Jazz Festival and Midland Cultural Centre. Her latest CD "Far & Near" has garnered rave reviews and airplay on JAZZ-FM, CBC and beyond.

This concert & series is kindly sponsored by Diva International Inc / The DivaCup.





