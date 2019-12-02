Brenda Lewis & Gayle Ackroyd Presents 7th Annual CHRISTMAS HARMONIES

Hartwood House Concerts Series presents Brenda Lewis & Gayle Ackroyd's 7th Annual Guelph Christmas Harmonies Show.

Join Guelph-based songbirds Brenda Lewis and Gayle Ackroyd for an engaging evening filled with lesser-known holiday gems spanning numerous decades and musical genres - plus some mighty fine originals penned by Gayle. This takes place in the intimate setting of a house concert complete with pre-concert snacks, and "church lady" baked goods at intermission (all included in the ticket price).



A seasoned, versatile jazz and roots vocalist, this year Brenda Lewis was inducted into her original hometown - Brockville's Music & Performing Arts Hall of fame, and celebrated her "25 Years of Singing" with a full house concert in Guelph Youth Music Centre's Concert Series. Recently she has been featured in "The Breithaupt Brothers Come Home to Kitchener" at The Registry Theatre, The Jazz Room (Waterloo), Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival, Niagara Jazz Festival's Concert Series and festivals across Ontario. Her CDs have garnered rave reviews and airplay on JAZZ-FM and CBC.

Originally from Brampton and a graduate of Sheridan College's Musical Theatre Program, Gayle Ackroyd is a prolific and adept songwriter. She has performed onstage with many blues greats and was the recipient of a Toronto Arts Council Songwriting Grant to live in Nashville. She and her husband run the "Gibson Music" school and she teaches group programs for ukulele, and, "Music For Young Children". Gayle, who also plays guitar and mandolin, has just released a Ukulele CD, is working on a jazz album, plus an album of self-penned original Christmas songs. During the non-Christmas seasons, Guelph audiences have also been enjoying Brenda and Gayle together in Guelph Museums' Fourth Fridays series, MoMondays Guelph, and, Guelph Guild of Storytellers Tea n' Tales events at Riverside Park.

For more information visit http://www.facebook.com/HartwoodHouseConcerts. Tickets are $20 per person. Seating is limited so tickets must be reserved in advance by email: judybrisson@rogers.com or phone 824-9476 .





