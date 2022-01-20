Black Market Releasing Announces Call For Submissions

Black Market Releasing announces a Call For Submissions. BMR serves as a source connecting diverse voices and BIPOC stories to the big screen. The Black Market Releasing mandate is to mobilize audiences and connect diverse and BIPOC films to an untapped theatrical market.

Focused on the Canadian theatrical market, Black Market Releasing is headed by award-winning filmmaker and Academy member, Frances-Anne Solomon and will acquire stories told by the BIPOC community with a commitment to find theatrical recognition. Black Market's parent organization, The CaribbeanTales Media Group has been bringing BIPOC content to screens for over twenty years.

Among the first on the slate of Black Market Releasing is "Studio 17: The Lost Reggae Tapes," directed by Mark James, a perfect example of the quality and content BMR is committed to acquiring. The film tells the story of the Chins, the Chinese-Jamaican family behind the legendary recording studio Studio 17 which became the heart of the music revolution after Jamaican independence from Great Britain in 1962. The feature documentary features previously unreleased music and original interviews with the likes of Dennis Brown, Jimmy Cliff, UB40, Maxi Priest, Lee "Scratch" Perry and more. Curtains will go up on the company's first theatrical release in 2022.

The BMR team consists of Frances-Anne Solomon, CEO, Courtney Panchan Manager, Sales, Acquisitions & Distribution, Michael Dobin (Capitol Motion) Distribution Consultant and Maya Bastian Programmer.

To submit to Black Market Releasing, click link below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdwFDeG4j0nQgOF4yD280rR6Xg0RRSnLC4R0dPl2rLIfZIVrQ/viewform.