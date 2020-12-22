Beloved Toronto Christmas Pageant Goes Global

In 1938, Toronto's Church of the Holy Trinity received the gift of The Christmas Story Nativity pageant from St. Martin-in-the-Fields church in London, England. It has been performed on stage at Holy Trinity every Christmas season since.

"This year, with the pandemic, it was impossible to mount a stage production so we made a beautiful film that people can stream and watch from their own couch wherever in the world they live." said long-time director Susan Watson

"A series of small miracles aligned to allow us to create this film. 'Angel' investors committed seed funds up-front so the project could hire a professional film crew. Volunteer cast members from previous years agreed to work in a totally different medium in the public square while physically distanced and within household bubbles. Even the weather cooperated with sunshine and 18-degree November temperatures on the two shooting days."

The film is set outside the church, which is one of Toronto's architectural treasures, and in neighbouring downtown locations. Visually the film acknowledges both the context of the pandemic and the presence of the tent encampment of people experiencing homelessness that currently surrounds the church. The production was edited to a soundtrack of professionally recorded narrators, singers and organist.

The result is a beautiful film that situates the classic story in a modern urban environment.