Beatbox Canada Presents The 10th Canadian Beatboxing Championships

Beatbox Canada is celebrating 10 years of national competitions bringing out the best beatboxing talent our nation has to offer. Judged by an elite panel from across Canada, the winner will have a chance to represent Canada at the World Beatbox Championships in Berlin, Germany.

For the first time ever, this is all all ages event! The event will be held at the Rec Room, 255 Bremner boulevard across from the Rogers Centre. This music event was previously held at the Mod Club Toronto and Lee's Palace.

"Making the event all ages after so many years in 19+ events was the next step to growing the Championships another decade. The younger generation wants to be involved and beatboxing is becoming more of an established art form, explains Co-Founder and Canadian Beatbox Champion Scott Jackson. "The competition is getting younger and younger, they're hearing it on youtube, in schools and they want more of it."

"if you look back ten years to the first champs, it's when a lot of the major beatboxing events started," explains Jackson. "It's still not super common, but it's a lot further along than it was 10 years ago with alot of our artists getting featured in major events, commercials and films. This 10th year is establishing that we're here to stay and we're continuously evolving with the art form."

The event includes Top 16 solo beatboxers in a battle competition as well as tag teams and loopstation!

Tickets are available at: https://www.universe.com/events/10th-annual-canadian-beatbox-championship-tickets-CRMXLT?fbclid=IwAR2rE0bGXSkS5jIP1THCE9UFHclSt0rG2GxRuOGzpCPSy1ULWXWFA1ChHHc

Top Solo Competitors this year:

1. Vino - Vancouver

2. C-Fresh- Ottawa

3. Den - Vancouver

4. Francis - Toronto

5. Peterpot - Calgary

6. Chu - Markham

7. Cimax - Vancouver

8. Andre - Toronto

9. Jerm - Brampton

10. BBK - Windsor

11. MTO - Vancouver

12. Big Dave - Quebec

13. Veko - Montreal

14. K Dubs - Newfoundland

15. Simon - Montreal

16. Rubik - Montreal

Judges:

Kenny New York

Villain Pittsburgh

Sparx Sudbury

Elisii Montreal

Heat Markham





