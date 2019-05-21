Baroness Von Sketch's Carolyn Taylor To Appear On June MONKEY TOAST

May. 21, 2019  

Six-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show is back!

For its June show, host David Shore welcomes special guests, multidisciplinary artist, Stella Walker and from CBC's Baroness Von Sketch Show, Carolyn Taylor!!

It all happens this coming Saturday, June 1st at The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Ave. (second floor), Toronto, M4K 1N1. Doors: 7:30pm / Show 8pm. $15 in advance or at the door. www.monkeytoast.com / @mttoronto

The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Christy Bruce, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Jim Annan and Kerry Griffin.



