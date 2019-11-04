Bad Dog Theatre Presents TORONTO, I LOVE YOU

Bad Dog Theatre Company has announced the return of Toronto, I Love You, an unscripted comedy about unexpected connections, with nine performances December 10-21, 2019.

Toronto, I Love You is set in a variety of neighbourhoods in The Six as suggested by the audience, and will feature spontaneously-crafted storylines that intertwine and intersect in surprising ways through longform improv.

Directed by Bad Dog's Artistic Director Julie Dumais Osborne, Toronto, I Love You will be performed by a stellar cast of improvisers including Kyle Dooley (Picnicface), Rob Baker (Workin' Moms), Nadine Djoury (Newborn Moms), Nigel Downer (The Second City), Devon Henderson (TwoSon), Lucy Hill (Girls Like That), Paloma Nuñez (The Wonder Pageant) and Anders Yates (Uncalled For) with Connor Low (Public Works) and Carolyne Das (Woke N'Broke). Toronto, I Love You will feature live, improvised music and arrangements by Nick DiGaetano (Unbridled Futurism) and lighting design by Connor Low.

Each performance of Toronto, I Love You will be unique and will see the cast poke fun at Toronto's foibles, quirks, and fails while shining light on what makes the big smoke great.

Toronto, I Love You

December 10-21, 2019

Bad Dog Theatre Company

875 Bloor Street West, Upstairs

December 10 at 9:30pm - Preview night

December 11 at 8pm - OPENING NIGHT

December 12 - 14 at 8pm

December 18 - 21 at 8pm

Tickets are $30 and $20 for students/artists and are available at the door or www.baddogtheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You