Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

BLIPPI Returns To The Stage In A Brand New Production With A Special Stop In London

Global sensation Blippi to delight audiences in all-new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, on March 14.

Dec. 05, 2022  

BLIPPI Returns To The Stage In A Brand New Production With A Special Stop In London

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in London on March 14.

Tickets for Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10AM with pre-sales beginning Tuesday, December 6. For tickets and additional information, visit BudwesierGardens.com.

"With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we're thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show," said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-President of Round Room Live. "Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we're excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they've never seen before."

"It's very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world," said Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment. "Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun!"

Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!

Blippi, along with his best friend Meekah, inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views on YouTube and more than 50 million fans around the world. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners around the world including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle. Meekah, Blippi's creative, inventive, cart-wheel-loving pal, stars alongside Blippi in Blippi's Treehouse on Amazon and also recently launched her own YouTube channel in September.

For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.

Fans can visit BlippiOnTour.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Blippi On Tour social media for exclusive tour content.




Tarragon Theatre Announces The Inaugural GREENHOUSE FESTIVAL Photo
Tarragon Theatre Announces The Inaugural GREENHOUSE FESTIVAL
Mike Payette Artistic Director of Tarragon Theatre and Managing Director Andrea Vagianos have announced the first-ever Greenhouse Festival, a festival of new work developed and incubated at Tarragon Theatre.
Serena Ryder Announced At KT Tunstall At Massey Hall, April 21, 2023 Photo
Serena Ryder Announced At KT Tunstall At Massey Hall, April 21, 2023
Massey Hall has announced an incredible double bill featuring the return of one of Canada's most acclaimed singer-songwriters Serena Ryder and debut of Grammy nominated Scottish Musician, KT Tunstall, Friday, April 21, 2023 on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall.
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Stratford Festival Le Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Stratford Festival Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Netflix Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Make Debut as a Cannon Doll in THE NUTCRACKER at The Photo
Netflix Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Make Debut as a Cannon Doll in THE NUTCRACKER at The National Ballet of Canada
The National Ballet of Canada has announced this season’s lineup of Cannon Dolls for The Nutcracker. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and Disney’s Turning Red, will make her debut as a Cannon Doll on the opening night of The Nutcracker, December 10 at 7:00 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


BLIPPI Returns To The Stage In A Brand New Production With A Special Stop In LondonBLIPPI Returns To The Stage In A Brand New Production With A Special Stop In London
December 5, 2022

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in London on March 14.   
Tarragon Theatre Announces The Inaugural GREENHOUSE FESTIVALTarragon Theatre Announces The Inaugural GREENHOUSE FESTIVAL
December 5, 2022

Mike Payette Artistic Director of Tarragon Theatre and Managing Director Andrea Vagianos have announced the first-ever Greenhouse Festival, a festival of new work developed and incubated at Tarragon Theatre.
Serena Ryder Announced At KT Tunstall At Massey Hall, April 21, 2023Serena Ryder Announced At KT Tunstall At Massey Hall, April 21, 2023
December 5, 2022

Massey Hall has announced an incredible double bill featuring the return of one of Canada's most acclaimed singer-songwriters Serena Ryder and debut of Grammy nominated Scottish Musician, KT Tunstall, Friday, April 21, 2023 on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall.
Margaret Cho to Launch LIVE AND LIVID! Tour in 2023Margaret Cho to Launch LIVE AND LIVID! Tour in 2023
December 5, 2022

Margaret Cho - the five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actress has announced she will tour the country with her brand new Live and LIVID! tour. The Live and LIVID! tour will hit theaters across North America with tickets on-sale Friday, December 9.
Netflix Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Make Debut as a Cannon Doll in THE NUTCRACKER at The National Ballet of CanadaNetflix Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Make Debut as a Cannon Doll in THE NUTCRACKER at The National Ballet of Canada
December 5, 2022

The National Ballet of Canada has announced this season’s lineup of Cannon Dolls for The Nutcracker. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and Disney’s Turning Red, will make her debut as a Cannon Doll on the opening night of The Nutcracker, December 10 at 7:00 pm.
share