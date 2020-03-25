BIG GIRL & Friends Will Stream Live Daily on YouTube to Support the Actors' Fund Of Canada

Toronto Musical Concerts (TMC) Artistic Producer, Christopher Wilson and Associate Director, Ryan Kelly offer a daily YouTube Live stream, BIG GIRL & Friends supporting The AFC (Actors' Fund of Canada) beginning Monday, March 23.



BIG GIRL & Friends features professional Canadian musical theatre artists sharing mini-concerts and conversations to promote awareness and support for The AFC's vital services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19).



BIG GIRL & Friends intends to stream daily, Monday to Saturday at 7 PM ET / 4PM PT on the YouTube channel: Toronto Musical Concerts



Each guest artist will share musical theatre songs of their choosing and between performances, Christopher and Ryan will engage their guest(s) in fun conversation about the theatre industry, their personal career journey, how they are currently managing the realities of social distancing - and entertain questions from YouTube Live chat viewers.



Throughout the stream, viewers will be encouraged to donate with real-time updates provided by The AFC - and shout-outs provided by TMC to donors generously contributing. The AFC is the lifeline for Canada's entertainment industry, supporting professionals working in all aspects of film and television, theatre, dance and music.



To make a tax-deductible donation to The AFC, visit: DONATE NOW to The AFC



"This is an unprecedented time for us all - and self-employed artists are among those hardest hit financially with the magnitude of theatre closures and both production and event cancellations across Canada," said TMC Artistic Producer, Christopher Wilson. "Now more than ever, people in our artistic community are depending on The AFC's vital services. It is Toronto Musical Concerts' intention to create community, offer entertainment in the midst of social distancing, and inspire viewers to offer much needed support to The AFC."



Featured professional Canadian musical theatre guest performers include:

Thom Allison, Jewelle Blackman, Adam Brazier, Alana Bridgewater, Louise Camilleri, Mark Cassius, Alessandro Costantini, Robert Creighton, Michael De Rose, Bruce Dow, Nicolas Dromard, Gabi Epstein, Jake Epstein, Sara Farb, Donna Garner, Tenja Hagenberg, Arinea Hermans, Kelly Holiff, Gavin Hope, Sara-Jeanne Hosie, Tara Jackson, Chilina Kennedy (Jenn Colella), Jeigh Madjus, Robert Markus, George Masswohl, Charlotte Moore, Tracy Michailidis, Paul Nolan, Erica Peck, Avery Saltzman, Jessica Sherman, Valerie Stanois, Sarah Strange, Astrid Van Wieren, and many more to be announced!



The AFC is the lifeline for Canada's entertainment industry. Through compassionate and confidential support, we help Canadian entertainment professionals maintain their health, dignity and ability to work. The AFC is an expression of the community's good will, helping entertainment professionals when they are at their most vulnerable due to injury, illness or other personal hardship.

In the last 24 months, The AFC has distributed over $1.4 million in emergency financial aid to help entertainment professionals working in all aspects of film and television, music, theatre and dance. The AFC believes by supporting the health and well-being of arts and entertainment professionals, the industry as a whole will benefit. In a sector in which employment can be unpredictable, it's good to know that a caring community has your back.

Toronto Musical Concerts (TMC) is a not-for-profit charitable, professional musical theatre company. TMC presents high-quality musical concerts, produces cutting-edge works, develops emerging talents and new audiences, and provides educational opportunities and community arts outreach.

TMC is the only performing arts organizations consistently presenting professional musical theatre concerts in the Greater Toronto Area. Our programming supports emerging artists, represents diverse voices, offers arts access to at-risk and marginalized youth, and presents reimagined musical theatre works as well as new Canadian musicals.





