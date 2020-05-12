Arts@Home: New Website Offers Free Resources And Activities For Educators And People Of All Ages

For so many, Toronto is our creative, cultural home. That's why during the COVID-19 crisis, several local cultural organizations, in collaboration with arts educators and with the support of the City of Toronto, have come together to launch Arts@Home, a shared online space promoting free cultural resources for both educators and the community.

Arts@Home is a vibrant hub designed to strengthen personal and societal resilience through the arts. Reaching beyond traditional practice, Arts@Home brings inclusive, engaging and free digital cultural content into the homes of Greater Toronto Area residents.

"Arts@Home is a great initiative brought forward by our leading arts and culture organizations during these challenging times," says Toronto Mayor John Tory. "Through this new online platform, Torontonians can experience the unique and vibrant arts and culture sector that make our city a dynamic place to live. The creative energy of this diverse sector will be a key part of our economic recovery efforts, and I'm pleased that we have worked together to bring Arts@Home to seniors, families and all of our residents to enjoy."

The portal features resources for educators and people of all ages in several diverse and broad-based categories: Art, Dance, Music, Theatre, Media, and More. Subsections include Film and Photography, as well as offerings from Indigenous arts organizations. All tools and activities are free of charge, and available to everyone.

The Arts@Home portal is created and curated by representatives from the Art Gallery of Ontario, Canada's National Ballet School, Harbourfront Centre, the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, Prologue Performing Arts, The Royal Conservatory of Music, TO Live, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and Young People's Theatre, with the support of the City of Toronto, and in consultation with arts educators from various school boards.

Submissions from other Toronto-area cultural organizations to share on Arts@Home are being accepted via an online form.

Whether your goal is creation, participation or appreciation, the mission of the Arts@Home team is to provide meaningful cultural experiences that connect people across the city until we can once again gather around arts and culture.

Visit artsathome.ca to learn more about this exciting collaborative initiative.





