Arts Ahead Presents REAWAKENINGS: ART AS A CATALYST

Centennial College's annual student-run symposium, Arts Ahead, is proud to present a new digital edition on the theme of Reawakenings: Art as a Catalyst, running February 16th and 17th 2022.

The two-day event will explore the theme of art as a catalyst for change and revitalization in the 21st century, along with other topics such as artistic expression in the digital space, and how to respond to roadblocks and career changes. A workshop will also be dedicated to another aspect of our mission, which is how to find ways to reconnect meaningfully after the biggest disruption of our lifetime.

Arts Ahead will host panelists from all across Canada. On February 16th, a panel on "Arts Uprising: Creative Dissent in the 21st Century" will gather Claude Schryer, artist, arts administrator, facilitator, cultural worker and podcaster; Parul Pandya, community builder, educator, programmer and producer; and Sedina Fiati, performer, producer, director, creator, and activist. Together, they will debate the role of activism and how art can be used as a method to dissemble oppressive structures within our communities.

Also on the first day, a workshop will be held by Mary Krohnert, actor, art therapist, and social arts practitioner, on the topic of: "Introspection: Emerging from Isolation with New Perspectives".

On February 17th, a second panel will be dedicated to the subject of "Technological Trends: Artistic Freedom in a Digital Space", featuring Aljumaine Gayle, artist and creative technologist; Shonee, digital media artist; and Arthur Yeung, multi-disciplinary artist, producer and programmer. They will share their experience of working with digital technologies and reflect on their consequences for the artists.

The attendees on the second day will also enjoy an electrifying performance of Toronto's own Fall for Dance North, while a second workshop on the topic of "Professional Pathway: Responding to Roadblocks and Career Changes" will be held by Mona Afshari, Marketing & Communications Manager, and Diane Davy, Executive Director, from WorkInCulture.

Arts Ahead will run on February 16th from 10am - 2pm, and on February 17th, from 4.30pm - 8pm. Tickets are available at artsahead.org (student pricing available).

Arts Lovers and Home Designer Experience Packages are also currently on sale at artsahead.org. Both ticket sales and experience packages help offset the operating costs of the event.