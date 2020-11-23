Artists In Residence Presents THE QUARANTINE PLAYS: A NIGHT OF NEW WORKS

Artists in Residence will present their first virtual play festival, The Quarantine Plays: A Night of New Works. Premiering on YouTube this Saturday November 28th at 7:30 pm EST, the event features six new plays written and rehearsed during quarantine. All proceeds from the event go to support The AFC (formerly the Actors Fund of Canada), and a link to the YouTube stream is obtained by making a donation to the organization.

Works featured in The Quarantine Plays include: Essential written by Ellie Moon and directed by Olivia Daniels; Double Bogey written by Corey Stanton and directed by Jacqui Sirois; Bad Play written by Amanda Freedman and directed by Shannon T. McNally; One Horse Town written by Julie Foster and directed by Shane J. Gramlich; Y Tú, Y Tú, Y Tú, written by Julia Rae Maldonado and directed by Julián Juaquín; and timebomb, written by Allison Shea Reed and directed by Sean O'Brien.

The Quarantine Plays features Liza Hersh as Associate Producer, and Daniel Austin-Boyd as Stage Manager. Video Editing is by Amanda Belzowski; Marketing by Alexandra Anisman; and graphic design by Sandra Kralj. The production features actors from across Canada and the United States, and includes original music from numerous singer/songwriters.

To receive a link to the November 28th YouTube premiere, visit https://afchelps.ca/quarantine-plays/ and make a donation of any amount to The AFC. To donate by phone, contact AFC Development Manager Kevin Hammond at 416.975.0304 ext. 12. Visit www.artistsinresidence.org for additional information, including instructions on donating through Venmo. The YouTube video will remain accessible for 24 hours after the premiere.

Upcoming events include a virtual production of the one-act play Nelly Boy, written by Dave Deveau and starring Chas Conacher; a developmental workshop of a new Canadian play; and a social media collaboration with ByUs ForUs, an initiative exploring the roots of human courage and inspiration. For the holidays, Artists in Residence will be hosting their first ever AIR Salon, a Zoom event where artists are invited to drop-in and share their work. Ongoing events including On The AIR conversations and Let's Play Zoom readings will continue into the new year.

AIR's mandate is to establish a network for creative people to connect with new collaborators; foster and develop new work; and engage as a community around social, political, and cultural events impacting the performing arts. In partnership with The AFC, AIR works to support artists' mental health and well-being by providing opportunities for collaboration, discussion, and creativity. AIR identifies and develops theatrical experiences ideal for the virtual platform.

