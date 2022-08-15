Anthony Schmanthony Presented By Waterloo Region's New SOUNDS GOOD TO ME Performing Songwriter Series 

On Friday August 19th at 8pm, at KW Little Theatre, Waterloo region's newest concert series 'Sounds Good to Me' continues its presentation of unique and relevant local songwriters in a variety of musical styles with Anthony Schmanthony (Anthony Damiao), a Guelph-based folk singer, banjo slayer, punk rocker, rock 'n roll agitator.

A singer-songwriter, band leader and banjo player, from 2015-2020 Anthony was the frontman for post-punk outfit The Namedroppers.

Unable to commit to any one type of music under the sun, he draws upon jazz, country, punk, ragtime and his experiences as a fire-eating barfly, ne'er do well, jokester and literature academic to create his most recent body of work.His country/swing-driven tunes attempt to create an honest, heart-in-hands, if-tongue-in-cheek dialogue on the highs and lows implicit in heartbreak, addiction and loneliness without - and this is perhaps the most crucial part - being a total bummer!

Follow Anthony at: https://www.facebook.com/Anthonydmusic/. Tickets: $25 at the door, $26.87 through Eventbrite.

Series founder and curator Jack Cooper is drawn to performers of their own material who excite him with their ideas, creativity of expression, and passion in articulating their musical vision. Recognizing the subjectiveness of this approach is acknowledged through the arch naming of the series, 'Sounds Good to Me'. K-W Little Theatre has long been treasured as an intimate performing space in the heart of Uptown Waterloo by performers and audience alike and is seen by Cooper as the idea venue for showcasing compelling performances.