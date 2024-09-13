Amandine Beyer Returns to Tafelmusik With FEAST FOR THE SENSES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Almost a decade after Amandine Beyer’s memorable Tafelmusik debut, the French violinist will return as guest director and soloist in Feast for the Senses: Lalande & Rameau on Oct. 18 & 19 at 8 PM, and Oct 20 at 3 PM at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre. Tickets are available at Tafelmusik.org.



“We are so happy to welcome Amandine back to our stage,” says Cristina Zacharias on behalf of Tafelmusik’s Artistic Co-Directors. “Her gorgeous sound and inspiring energy made a strong impression on both the orchestra and the audience during her last visit in 2014. This program of rich French sonorities will invite us into soundscapes where elegance and beauty are everything.”



Renowned for her “majestic, gossamer, hypnotic” playing (Le Monde), Beyer has crafted a musical menu with a predominantly French flavour, evoking the elegance and grandeur of Versailles and Paris.



Lalande’s Symphonie pour le souper du roi, a suite that was often heard tableside at the request of King Louis XIV, is paired with Muffat’s musical bouquets “Graditudo” (Gratitude) and “Laeta Poesis” (Joyful Poetry), inspired by the culinary and horticultural arts.



Tafelmusik’s Feast for the Senses includes a soupçon of chamber music by Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, a renowned harpsichordist and composer whose talent caught the attention of the Sun King. A suite of dances by Rameau fires up a colourful palette of orchestral sonorities and textures.



For Beyer, the unique baroque soundworld owes much to guts strings, “an amazing surface to play on,” she says. “It is like a friend, a territory, a spirit, an inspiration, a challenge, and a space for illusion and joy. Gut playing is like a journey and since I started that journey, my life has been forever changed.”



