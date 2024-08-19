Alyssa Martin Appointed Artistic Producer of Creative Action

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Ballet of Canada has announced the appointment of Alyssa Martin as Artistic Producer of Creative Action. Martin assumed the position on August 14.

“A multi-faceted, innovative creator, Alyssa is a uniquely talented choreographer and generous mentor deeply connected to Toronto’s dance community. I am thrilled that through this new role, Alyssa will bring her creative energy and community building skills to expanding our successful Creative Action programme,” said Muir.

Martin will oversee the Creative Action programme which is focused on developing Canadian choreographic talent and sharing the National Ballet’s resources with the Canadian dance community. Created in 2019, Creative Action has three core activities: Open Space, Micro-Commissions and the Choreographic Workshop.

An acclaimed choreographer, Martin recently created her first work for the National Ballet’s gala, Desperate Drama of Red, and leads her own Toronto-based dance theatre group, award-winning Rock Bottom Movement. She has also participated in Creative Action and created two works for the National Ballet’s Sharing the Stage, performed outdoors at Harbourfront Centre.

Martin assumes the role following the departure of Robert Binet who has been appointed Fall For Dance North’s Artistic Director and Co-CEO.

