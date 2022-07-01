All-Lawyer Toronto Theatre Troupe Tackles Homelessness In ROOMERS At The Toronto Fringe

You think homelessness can't happen to you? Neither did the ROOMERS

The housing crisis is not just a political talking point. People everywhere, from every walk of life, are facing being unhoused. In this new work from Govern Yourself Accordingly Productions, we follow the experiences of a group of residents of a run down rooming house, who are suddenly given notices to leave. Some of them have lived there for years - even decades - and all of them have no place to go. The law won't protect them. What are they to do, living in a world where no one is guaranteed a home?

This is the third original creation from lawyer-actor company Govern Yourself Accordingly. Previously known as The Lactors' Studio, Govern Yourself Accordingly had previous Fringe hits with the comedies Watching Seana McKenna Watch Paint Dry and In Gods We Trust. Written by novelist and retired lawyer, Diane Baker Mason, this production takes a dramatic turn.

The company was formed in 2013 when its original members met while performing in Nightwood Theatre's annual fundraising spectacular, The Lawyer Show. Members have come and gone, but GYAP is still almost entirely composed of lawyers. Our passion for the stage, and for speaking out, is undiminished, after nearly ten years together.

GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY PRODUCTIONS in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents ROOMERS. Written by Diane Baker Mason / directed by E. Llana Nakonechny

Featuring Keri Bennett, Paul Bryant, Melanie Herbin, Mark MacSween, Diane Baker Mason, Ian Mason, Brent Vickar, and Brennyn Watterton.

Opens July 6th, 2022 (Fringe Festival July 6 to 17, 2022)

Tickets available online at fringetoronto.com.