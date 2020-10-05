Air Supply Musical 'SWEET DREAMS' Gets A Pandemic Friendly, Staged Workshop At Fredricton Playhouse

SWEET dreams is written by Written by Justin Matthew Sargent and Tony LePage.

Sweet Dreams is a comedic, modern day adaptation of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream set to the timeless music of AIR SUPPLY.

Written by Broadway actors Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages, Spider-Man, Jesus Christ Superstar: LIVE on NBC) and Tony LePage (Come From Away, Rock of Ages), this workshop presentation of SWEET DREAMS will feature Broadway performers and some of Fredericton's best and brightest actors and musicians.

Along with an incredible score arranged Jonathan Ivie (Rock of Ages, 'Great Comet) and AIR SUPPLY's greatest hits, SWEET DREAMS also features brand new music written by rock legend Graham Russell! Impulse Productions will present a socially distanced workshop performance of this exciting new musical! Some of the hits include: "All Out of Love", "Even the Nights are Better", "Every Woman in the World", and "The One that You Love".

