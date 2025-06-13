APOTHECARY Comes to Toronto Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creators of the award-winning Canadian musical, “Every Silver Lining”, Laura Piccinin and Allison Wither present their newest musical work, 'Apothecary', the story of a magical and timeless sanctuary for all women in need, no matter when they're from.

Keeper of the Apothecary, Lady, and her apprentice, Tilly, work tirelessly and secretly to support women in need as they appear at their door. Imperfect themselves, they discover what it means to do good in a world of complicated nuance, and to relieve themselves of the burdens placed upon them by time and circumstance.

When a woman (Eleanor) arrives at their door, who shares an abusive past not unlike her own, Tilly succumbs to her sense of indignation and allows her to leave the Apothecary with a bottle of poison. After all, if this is what comes at the hand of a man, what might they be able to do with the hand of a woman?

As we wade into uncertainty in our own timeline, the "Elbows Up" era of Canadian history, 'Apothecary' reminds audiences that in a world that demands our attention and action in a way that can seem paralyzing in the desire to do good, we have the option to be flawed; to help imperfectly. If our smallest inaction can be harmful, then it is true that our smallest offering can bring peace. Reach out your hand to your neighbour and give them what you can.

Celebrated Toronto Fringe veterans Laura Piccinin and Allison Wither (Every Silver Lining) and Cass Van Wyck (Patty Picker), share this story together with cast members Callan Forrester (The Leading Player Project), Lauryn Hall (Lank, Crazy for You), Mona Hillis (Cordelia, Falsettos), Jodi Jahnke (Claudia, Toronto Passion Play), Sydney Marion (Hayley, Boy in the Moon), Anique Mercier (Philippa Gordon, Anne and Gilbert), Ayokunmi Oladesu (Queen of Diamonds, Alice by Heart), Laura Piccinin (LESBIHONEST), Ashlie White (Blanche Dubois, A Streetcar Named Desire), and Benjamin Earl (Prince Eric, The Little Mermaid).

