AHI Comes to Massey Hall Next Month

Massey Hall will present acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter, AHI on Saturday, November 30 at TD Music Hall.

Tickets are on sale 10am ET this Friday, October 11 at www.tdmusichall.com or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255.

With an unmistakable voice like “gravel on silk”, and a colourful landscape of tightly-crafted lyrics, driving rhythms and uplifting melodies, Canadian singer-songwriter AHI (pronounced “eye”) is creating folk music the whole world can sing to.

From charting on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon, to delivering captivating performances on CBS & NPR Tiny Desk and touring internationally with Mandy Moore, Lauren Daigle and Milow, AHI has earned over 100 Million streams worldwide, propelling him to the forefront of today’s Folk/Roots music scene.

On the international stage, AHI has received glowing reviews from Billboard (US) and Rolling Stone (Germany), and his voice has been featured by Starbucks, Ralph Lauren, IKEA, and many more. Meanwhile, back home in Canada, AHI has earned multiple JUNO Award nominations and been recognized by the prestigious Polaris Prize, establishing him as one of Canada’s most exciting new voices.

