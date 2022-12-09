A Very Merry Mirvish Holiday Concert Comes to Union Station, West Wing in Support of Daily Bread Food Bank

Stars from the current shows playing on Mirvish stages - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Fisherman's Friends: the Musical - will perform a holiday concert in the West Wing of Toronto's historic Union Station on Thursday, December 15, at 12:30 pm.

This 30-minute lunchtime free concert will feature an eclectic selection of Holiday Classics and some Festive surprises. Audience members will be encouraged to support this season's fundraising initiatives of Daily Bread Food Bank.

In 2009, Osmington (Union Station) Inc., a subsidiary of Osmington Inc., entered into an agreement with the City of Toronto to become the retail developer of Union Station pursuant to a 75-year head lease. With 300,000 daily visitors, Union Station is Canada's busiest transit hub. Through its curation of retail and culinary tenants, cultural programming and partnership activations, Union strives to be one of the world's most engaging civic experiences. The Union programming team curates a yearly multidisciplinary lineup of free public programming, with a goal to strengthen the relationship between public art and civic engagement while celebrating creativity, diversity and inclusion.