A BURLESQUE-MAS CAROL to Return This Holiday Season at The Painted Lady

The holiday season just got a lot more fabulous! “A Burlesque-Mas Carol” is back, and it's sassier, sparklier, and cheekier than ever for three shows only on December 6th and 7th! This beloved twist on Dickens' classic returns to heat up the season with a delicious mix of seductive dance, festive fun, and a whole lot of holiday mischief.

Follow our tightly-wound Scrooge as she gets more than she bargained for, with a whirlwind journey of life, love, and a scoopful of liberation led by three glamorous spirits. Through dazzling performances, saucy dance routines, and plenty of cheeky charm, our burlesque ghosts help Scrooge shake off the humbug and rediscover the joys of community, art, and her true self.

Come get your holiday tradition infused with genre-busting music and a Queer Twist on Dickens: This isn't your average holiday tale! With fabulously queer energy, the show infuses the classic story with new perspectives and vibrant performances that'll leave you singing along. Whether you're a burlesque fan or new to the scene, this is the perfect night out to kick off the holidays with a wink and a shimmy.

