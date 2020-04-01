60% of Symphony Nova Scotia Subscribers Are Donating Their Tickets

Slipped Disc has reported that in response to Symphony Nova Scotia cancelling its season on 13 March with 18 concerts to play, over 60% of subscribers are donating the value of their tickets to the orchestra.

Symphony Nova Scotia decided to pay the musicians to the end of the season.

The Symphony has shared the following statement on their website:

As we face this uncertain and difficult situation around virus, your support is more important than ever. These are unprecedented times for arts organizations around the world, and indeed here in our own province.

By donating your 2019/20 tickets or donating to Symphony Nova Scotia through our partners at Canada Helps, you are helping your orchestra endure this upheaval and prepare for the challenges to come.

Our deepest gratitude to our friends and patrons for so generously helping to take care of your orchestra at this difficult time.

Your generous gift provides critically important support for your dedicated musicians, and benefits your entire community. By donating to Symphony Nova Scotia, you are ensuring your orchestra can continue to create memorable musical experience for thousands across Nova Scotia well into the future.

Here's how you can make your donation:

Online through Canada Helps

Phone: call Jordan at 902.421.4403

Mail: Symphony Nova Scotia, 301-5657 Spring Garden Road, Halifax, NS B3J 3R4

All donations will receive a charitable tax receipt for the full amount. To learn more about donating, click here.





