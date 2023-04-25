Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'299 Queen Street West' The MuchMusic Documentary Makes Canadian Premiere

The event is on September 22, 2023 at Roy Thomson Hall.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Sean Menard presents the Canadian premiere of "299 Queen Street West" - The MuchMusic Documentary with special guests on September 22, 2023 at Roy Thomson Hall. Tickets on sale this Wednesday, April 26 at 10am and available at roythomsonhall.com or by calling 416-872-4255.

With unprecedented access to the MuchMusic archives, "299 Queen Street West" tells the story of a scrappy television upstart from the perspective of former MuchMusic VJs who had no prior TV hosting experience, were unscripted and went live to air from the "Environment" to millions of homes all over Canada.

Some of these voices in the documentary include seminal VJs including Erica Ehm (who also serves as the film's consulting producer), Sook-Yin Lee, Michael Williams, Monika Deol, Bill Welychka, Denise Donlon, Steve Anthony, George Stroumboulopoulos, Namugenyi Kiwanuka and Rick Campanelli. The incredible archival footage featured in the film include clips of Kurt Cobain, David Bowie, Bono, Tupac, Justin Bieber and Britney Spears.

After the Canadian premiere at Roy Thomson Hall, the film will be touring throughout Canada in 13 cities featuring a screening of the documentary followed by an Intimate & Interactive with MuchMusic VJs from the film. Tour info will be announced soon.

