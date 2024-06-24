2024 Silver Ticket Award Goes To Leonard McHardy At the 44th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the 44th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards presented by The Romano D'Andrea Foundation, Leonard McHardy was honoured with the 2024 Silver Ticket Award. Leonard's legacy has informed and influenced generations of artists in theatre, opera, dance, and film. So much so that an award was named after him and his TheatreBooks partner, John Harvey. The Silver Ticket Award was presented by last year's recipient, Allen MacInnis.

Established in 1980, the Silver Ticket Award is bestowed upon an individual who has excelled in their career while also nurturing the development of Canadian theatre. Administered by the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA), the Silver Ticket Award is given to an individual selected by a committee made up of previous winners and it entitles the recipient to a lifetime of tickets to any TAPA member company production.

Leonard started his life in the theatre as an actor, director and administrator. In the late 70's at the behest of its then director, he worked at Stratford in press and public relations. In 1975, he founded, with his life partner John Harvey, the now seminal and legendary TheatreBooks. More than simply a store, TheatreBooks was a heart and hub for Toronto's theatre and performing arts community. For over 40 years, hundreds of members of Canada's performing arts community moved through its doors – reading, learning, working, finding and creating works that have filled stages across Canada.

Leonard joined the board of Necessary Angel in 2004 and was appointed its chair. He served for twelve years, after which he joined the Necessary Angel team, serving as an invaluable, one-of-a-kind, eminence-grise.

In 2008, Leonard McHardy and his partner John Harvey, with support from the Elizabeth and Tony Comper Foundation, worked together wtih TAPA and co-founded the Leonard McHardy and John Harvey (LMJH) Award. This biannual award recognizes the important work of theatre, dance, and opera administrators. Recipients of the LMJH Award have at least 10 years of demonstrated commitment to the performing arts and have made a significant impact on the industry in Toronto.

"Leonard is a role model in his support of the arts, particularly the theatre community," said Jacoba Knaapen, Dora Awards Producer and TAPA Executive Director. "It's wonderful to see Leonard being recognized for all of his contributions to our industry. It's his turn to receive a standing ovation. Congratulations!”

About the Silver Ticket Award

The Silver Ticket Award, inaugurated in 1980, is presented by TAPA to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the stage in the Toronto area. The distinguished panel of past Silver Ticket recipients considers individuals who have worked professionally in the performing arts industry and not only have excelled in their own careers, but also contributed to the development of Canadian theatre by helping and encouraging others. The recipient receives a lifetime of complimentary tickets to TAPA member company productions. The recipient will be chosen by the Selection Committee from nominations received from the TAPA membership, theatre community and public.

About the Dora Mavor Moore Awards

The Doras are named for Dora Mavor Moore (1888-1979), a well-loved teacher and director who helped establish Canadian professional theatre in the 1930s and 1940s. Recognizing the outstanding achievements in Toronto's performing arts industry, the Doras honour the creators of numerous theatre, dance and opera productions annually in the following divisions: General Theatre, Independent Theatre, Musical Theatre, Dance, Opera, Theatre for Young Audiences, Touring and Innovation. The Dora Awards became the first professional award show in Canada to be gender inclusive in 2019.

The Dora Mavor Moore Awards were founded on December 13, 1978, by a committee convened by Millie Drain. On that date, Drain and the other founders (Ann Antkiw, Ronald Bryden, Bill Glassco, Graham Harley, Leon Major, Sean Mulcahy, Peter Peroff, Heinar Piller, Susan Rubes, Pat Stewart and Sylvia Tucker), decided to institute an award to recognize outstanding achievements in Toronto theatre. Today, the Doras honour the creators and artists of theatre, dance and opera productions annually in 43 categories over 7 divisions.

The Dora Mavor Moore Awards are administered by the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA). In addition to the Doras, other programs and services provided by TAPA include: Annual Arts Day at the City, hipTIX (offering $10 tickets to students between the ages of 14 and 29), TAPA RBC Emerging Artists Mentorship Program (TREAM), the Ray Ferris Innovation and Sustainability Grant and the professional development TAPA Trade Series.

